New Delhi: A massive drama unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Monday (May 9, 2022) when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress workers staged protests in the area to obstruct the civic body's ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Following this the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has filed a complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters.

The civic body registered a complaint against the AAP MLA after South Delhi Mayor, Mukesh Suryan, wrote to them.

In a complaint to the SHO of Shaheen Bagh, SDMC's Central Zone licensing inspector said that an encroachment removal drive was fixed for Monday on the main road in Shaheen Bagh and its staff and police personnel were present at the site for carrying out the action.

"Amanatullah Khan MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow the field staff of the SDMC zone to remove the encroachment. In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for interfering in discharge of official duties by public servants," according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, the civic body has planned an encroachment removal action in Shaheen Bagh but protests erupted as soon as the authorities reached there with bulldozers. They had to return from Shaheen Bagh without executing the exercise.

(With agency inputs)