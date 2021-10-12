Delhi: Arrested Pakistani terrorist had married an Indian woman, received calls over VoIP

New Delhi: Delhi Police has foiled a major terror plan and arrested a Pakistani terrorist from Laxmi Nagar on Monday (October 11, 2021) night. The special cell of Delhi Police also recovered an AK-47 rifle with one extra magazine, 60 rounds, one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds from his possession.

Identified as Mohd Asraf, he is a resident of Pakistan's Punjab and was living in Laxmi Nagar's Ramesh Park on a fake ID of an Indian national. He, as per initial interrogation, had made a fake id in the name of Ali Ahmad Puri.

A terrorist, Pak national, caught by #DelhiPolice #SpecialCell @CellDelhi from Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, staying on fake identity on forged documents, as we beefed up anti-terror alert and action across city in current festive season. Major terror plan foiled. Further probe on. — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 12, 2021

Booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provisions, Asraf was an important part of the sleeper cell and was working with ISI. According to Delhi Police sources, he was living in the national capital for the past 15 years and used to provide weapons and logistics to the terrorists coming to India. He had hidden the weapons under the sand on the banks of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj.

He was living in Delhi as a Maulana and used to receive most of the calls over VoIP (Voice over IP). Several Pakistan numbers have also reportedly been recovered from his mobile phone. Asraf was married to an Indian woman but was not currently living with her.

As per sources, he has other members in his network in Delhi, who would also be arrested in the coming days.

Asraf's arrest comes three days after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with top officials and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of input of a terrorist attack in the national capital during the festive season. On October 9, they also held discussions on how to prevent terrorists from taking support of locals.

As festive season began and new district DCsP took charge, @CPDelhi Sh Rakesh Asthana held crime and law & order review meeting today. Focus on antiterror measures, action on street and organised crime to be further geared up by #DelhiPolice to keep capital safe, citizens secure. pic.twitter.com/xf5RLVb0wc — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 9, 2021

