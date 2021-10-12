Pakistani terrorist arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar; AK-47, hand grenade recovered

New Delhi: A Pakistani terrorist has been arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar and an AK-47 assault rifle, a hand grenade were among other things that were recovered from his possession, ANI reported on Tuesday (October 12, 2021).

He has been identified as Mohd Asraf and is a resident of Pakistan's Punjab.

"Delhi Police Special Cell arrests a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar. He was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. One AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds seized," ANI said.

Relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act and other provisions are being invoked against him.

A search operation has also been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar.

This comes three days after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with top officials and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of input of a terrorist attack in the national capital during the festive season. On October 9, they also held discussions on how to prevent terrorists from taking support of locals.

Earlier in the day, at least three terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The police informed arms and ammunition and other incrimination materials were also recovered from their possession.

