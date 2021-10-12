हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistani terrorist

Pakistani terrorist arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar; AK-47, hand grenade recovered

He is a resident of Pakistan's Punjab and was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. 

Pakistani terrorist arrested from Delhi&#039;s Laxmi Nagar; AK-47, hand grenade recovered
File Photo

New Delhi: A Pakistani terrorist has been arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar and an AK-47 assault rifle, a hand grenade were among other things that were recovered from his possession, ANI reported on Tuesday (October 12, 2021). 

He has been identified as Mohd Asraf and is a resident of Pakistan's Punjab

"Delhi Police Special Cell arrests a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar. He was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. One AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds seized," ANI said.

Relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act and other provisions are being invoked against him. 

A search operation has also been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar.

This comes three days after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with top officials and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of input of a terrorist attack in the national capital during the festive season. On October 9, they also held discussions on how to prevent terrorists from taking support of locals. 

Earlier in the day, at least three terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The police informed arms and ammunition and other incrimination materials were also recovered from their possession.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistani terroristTerroristPakistanDelhi Police
Next
Story

Police track gun-wielding chain snatcher by drones, shoot him dead

Must Watch

PT11M37S

DNA: Will India make space an industry?