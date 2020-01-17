Delhi Assembly election 2020: High Court quashes election of Jitender Singh Tomar

New Delhi: In a major embarrassment to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the election of former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar from Tri Nagar Assembly constituency in 2015 for wrongly mentioning his educational qualification in the election affidavit.

Jitender Singh Tomar has been given a ticket from Tri Nagar constituency in the recently released Aam Aadmi Party's list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw allowed the petition filed by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg challenging the 2015 Tri Nagar Assembly election result. Garg had sought setting aside the result of the election declaring the AAP candidate as the winner.

Garg had alleged that the election had been "materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form by Tomar."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sacked Tomar after he was arrested in a fake degree case. Tomar is also accused of submitting forged degree certificates while enrolling himself with the Bar Council of Delhi.

During investigations, Tomar had reportedly told police that his brother helped him obtain the fake degree.

Notably, the High Court order has come ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled for Februray 8. The voting will take place on February 11.