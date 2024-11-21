Delhi Election 2025: In a move that will put pressure on the BJP and the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections to be held around February next year. The AAP has stunned the BJP and the Congress in the past two elections winning absolute majority on its own. This time as well, the AAP has made it clear that it won't ally with Congress for the Delhi assembly polls.

Sitting MLAs: AAP vs BJP

What is interesting is that of the 11 seats for which the AAP released its candidates, six are currently held by the BJP and five by the AAP. The incumbent MLAs are Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP from Chhatarpur, Rituraj Govind of AAP from Kirari, Om Prakash Sharma of BJP of Vishwas Nagar, Jitender Mahajan of BJP from Rohtas Nagar, Abhay Verma of BJP from Laxmi Nagar, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP from Badarpur, Abdul Rehman of AAP from Seelampur, Rajendra Pal Gautam of AAP from Seemapuri, Ajay Kumar Mahawar of BJP from Ghonda, Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP from Karawal Nagar, and Gulab Singh of AAP of Matiala.

AAP Candidate List

The first list released by the AAP has surprisingly given space to six turncoats. According to the list released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Brahma Singh Tanwar has been fielded from Chhatarpur, Anil Jha from Kiradi, Deepak Singhla from Vishwas Nagar, Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar, BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur, Zubair Chaudhary from Seelampur, Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri, Gaurav Sharma from Ghonda, Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar and Somesh Shaukeen from Matiala.

Turncoats Get Tickets

What is interesting is that the AAP has replaced candidates from all five seats out of these 11 which it had won in the 2020 assembly polls. The 11-candidate list has six turncoats -three from the BJP and three from the Congress.

Brahma Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha and BB Tyagi were earlier with the BJP and switched over to the BJP. Tanwar and Jha are former MLAs while Tyagi is a two-time councillor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Ram Singh Netaji is a two-time former MLA from Badarpur. Zubair Chaudhary is the son of Mateen Ahmed, a five-time MLA from Seelampur and a Congress leader. Veer Singh Dhingan, a three-time MLA from Seemapuri, was previously with the Congress. Gaurav Sharma serves as AAP's national joint secretary for organisation building, while Manoj Tyagi is a former councillor. Somesh Shaukeen, a former Congress MLA, joined the AAP this year.

Deepak Singhla, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), previously contested from Vishwas Nagar but was defeated by the BJP's Om Prakash Sharma. Sarita Singh, the head of AAP's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, is also a former MLA from Rohtas Nagar.

With this candidate list, the AAP made it clear that it is not only prepared to replace sitting MLAs but is open to accommodate turncoats coming from the BJP and the Congress.