Delhi Assembly Session: LG Praises AAP Govt For Improving City's Education Sector

New Delhi: On the first day of the Delhi Assembly's 5-day budget session, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena praised the AAP government's efforts to improve the state's education sector. His comment came amid the ongoing tussle between the Governor's office and the AAP over the teachers' training program in Finland. He credited the Delhi government's focus on education for improvement in students' performance. In addition, he also said the government is upgrading the education and health infrastructure in the capital. "New hospitals will add 16,000 beds while existing hospitals are being upgraded," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG also commented on the continuous war of words between the Lt Governor's office and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. As he was concluding his address he said: "In the last few days, the dignity of speech has broken down."

On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Friday, "There is interference in the functioning of the government. Various obstacles are being put but we are crossing them and working with the support of the people of Delhi. Not only the people of Delhi but the entire country acknowledges this."

When asked to respond to Delhi LG VK Saxena's remarks on "dignity of speech", he said that these are "small things" and "it is not good to interfere in its functioning."

"These are small things. Democracy should be respected. If two crore people have chosen a government, it should be allowed to work. It is not good to interfere in its functioning," Kejriwal said.

Before the beginning of the Delhi Assembly Budget Session, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had said in a statement that the BJP will bring a no-confidence motion against the Arvind Kejriwal government over its involvement in "corruption".