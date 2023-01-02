topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AAP

Delhi becoming a 'crime city': AAP to gherao LG's residence to protest against 'weak' law-and-order situation

Arvind Kejriwal's party's reaction came in the backdrop of an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:23 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Delhi becoming a 'crime city': AAP to gherao LG's residence to protest against 'weak' law-and-order situation

New Delhi: The AAP will be laying a siege around Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence on Monday to protest against the "weak" law-and-order situation in the national capital. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak said women are not safe in the city.

His comments came in the backdrop of an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday.

"The national capital is becoming a crime city. Our sisters and daughters are not safe in Delhi. And the LG has left the responsibility of law and order to do politics. At 2 pm on Monday, we will gherao the LG's residence in protest over the weak law-and-order situation," Pathak said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the incident as "shameful" and said the culprits should be "punished severely".

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ | 'My head hangs in shame...': Delhi LG after woman hit by car, dragged for four km

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling, police said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896