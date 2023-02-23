Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Summoned By ED In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday (February 23) summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi Excise Policy case as per ANI. The questioning is currently underway, according to reports. Earlier, on Monday (February 20), Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was summoned by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case for questioning on February 26.

However, Sisodia has continued to deny any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of targetting him and the AAP-led Delhi government through central agencies.

Last week, he had tweeted, "They have used the full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me." He said that the CBI has been made to go after him because "they" want to stop him from doing "good work" on the education of the children in Delhi.

The ED and the CBI had, last year, alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority`s approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

(With agency inputs)