Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Appear Before CBI In Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has tightened security outside the CBI headquarters here as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before it on Sunday in connection with the excise policy case, officials said. Over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, they said.

Security has also been tightened outside the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Rouse Avenue, the officials said. Barricades have also been placed on streets at both these places - AAP office and CBI headquarters - to ensure the party's workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said.

"More than 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure no untoward incident takes place," the official said. The CBI has summoned Kejriwal at its office at 11 am, according to a notice issued by the probe agency. Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month in the case. The AAP, however, has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders.

Also Read: Atiq-Ashraf Murder: From Congress, Left To Owaisi, Who Said What

CBI officials have said they asked Kejriwal to appear on a Sunday as the offices in the area remain closed. It had adopted the same strategy when Sisodia was called at the agency's headquarters, where he was grilled for eight hours before being taken into custody. The agency is probing allegations of bribes paid by liquor traders to get licences.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in license fee, the extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc," a CBI spokesperson had said after the FIR was regsitered in the case on August 17, 2022. The CBI had filed its charge sheet against seven accused on November 25 last year. It has alleged in the charge sheet that the excise policy was framed in a manner to promote cartelisation and monopoly at the wholesale level.