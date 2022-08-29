New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly's special session on Monday (August 29, 2022) is likely to witness a noisy showdown between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP as a trust vote proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tabled in the House. Amid claims that the BJP was trying to topple the AAP government in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal will take the majority test today.

The vote of confidence was proposed by AAP chief to prove that there was no defection in his party, after he made a scathing attack on the BJP on Friday claiming that his legislators were offered Rs 20 crore each by the party for switching sides.

In a blistering attack on the BJP, Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the opposition party’s ‘Operation Lotus’ to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs.

Kejriwal further said that the BJP toppled 'several governments in the country till date.' "They toppled several governments in the country till date - Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur & Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Govt, they topple it," he added.

“I want to bring a Motion of Confidence in the assembly so that it can be proved in front of the people of Delhi that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus Delhi’ has become ‘Operation Kichad’,” Kejriwal had said.

The BJP’s fight is not against corruption and its ‘Operation Lotus’ is a method of grabbing power by deceit, Kejriwal had said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has been dismissive of the AAP claims, saying Delhi’s ruling party was indulging in “theatrics” to divert attention instead of responding to questions on the excise policy that is under investigation by CBI.

(With agency inputs)