The PWD has sealed the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's residence located at 6 Flagstaff Road. The department has put a double lock on its gate. This government residence was vacated after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post of Chief Minister. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that despite protocol, the bungalow has not been allocated to the current Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi.

The party claimed that undue pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was causing the delay in handing over the property, despite Kejriwal having vacated the premises. Atishi, who assumed the role of Chief Minister after Kejriwal's resignation, moved her belongings into a Civil Lines bungalow in North Delhi earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, accused Chief Minister Atishi of occupying the Sheeshmahal. He said, "When Chief Minister Atishi has already been allotted a government residence AB-17 Mathura Road, she is still illegally occupying the Sheeshmahal. Why did Arvind Kejriwal give the keys of Sheeshmahal to Atishi instead of handing them over to Delhi PWD officials?"

"The officials of Kejriwal's government are deliberately protecting this illegal occupation. I demand from the PWD department that Sheeshmahal should be sealed immediately and legal action should be taken," he added.

On Wednesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference where he accused the BJP of obstructing the bungalow's allocation to Atishi. Singh claimed that the Chief Minister’s camp office on the premises had already been vacated and provided documents to support the claim that Kejriwal had vacated the house in accordance with proper procedures.

He further alleged that the BJP had ulterior motives to "usurp" the bungalow, preventing its allocation to the current Delhi Chief Minister.