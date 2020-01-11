हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Delhi Commissioner interacts with SDPOs, SHOs ahead of Republic Day, Assembly polls

Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik ​stressed strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and other related instructions in the meeting held at the new Police Headquarters Building. Regarding the anti-terrorist measures before the Republic Day, he said that tenant verification, checking of hotels and guest houses, and security arrangement for market areas was underlined.

Delhi Commissioner interacts with SDPOs, SHOs ahead of Republic Day, Assembly polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day and the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, the Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Saturday interacted with Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) in connection with arrangements of security.

Patnaik stressed strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and other related instructions in the meeting held at the new Police Headquarters Building. He added that meetings and processions of the parties should be covered with armed staff and complaints or calls related to the election should be handled promptly. He also instructed officials to have proper communication with the organizer of rallies, meetings or events.

Live TV

Regarding the anti-terrorist measures before the Republic Day, he said that tenant verification, checking of hotels and guest houses, and security arrangement for market areas was underlined.He also stressed upon proper security coverage of markets, malls, and religious places.

Patnaik said that a sufficient number of reserve staff with anti riots gear should be ready to deal with any unforeseen situation. Despite hard-pressed duties, the welfare of staff should also be constantly taken care of to keep their morale high. The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held in on February 8. Election notification will be issued on January 12 and the last date of nomination of candidates is January 21.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.The meeting was also attended by officials of the Election Cell and the Delhi police.

Tags:
Delhi PoliceAmulya PatnaikAssembly ElectionsRepublic DaySub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs)station house officers (SHOs)
Next
Story

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to organise training program in UP from February 15

Must Watch

PT1M28S

PM Modi launches light-and-sound system of Howrah bridge in Millennium Park