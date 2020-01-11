Delhi Commissioner interacts with SDPOs, SHOs ahead of Republic Day, Assembly polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day and the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, the Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Saturday interacted with Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) in connection with arrangements of security.

Patnaik stressed strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and other related instructions in the meeting held at the new Police Headquarters Building. He added that meetings and processions of the parties should be covered with armed staff and complaints or calls related to the election should be handled promptly. He also instructed officials to have proper communication with the organizer of rallies, meetings or events.

Regarding the anti-terrorist measures before the Republic Day, he said that tenant verification, checking of hotels and guest houses, and security arrangement for market areas was underlined.He also stressed upon proper security coverage of markets, malls, and religious places.

Patnaik said that a sufficient number of reserve staff with anti riots gear should be ready to deal with any unforeseen situation. Despite hard-pressed duties, the welfare of staff should also be constantly taken care of to keep their morale high. The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held in on February 8. Election notification will be issued on January 12 and the last date of nomination of candidates is January 21.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.The meeting was also attended by officials of the Election Cell and the Delhi police.