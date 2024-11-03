Delhi: Cops Seize Over 700 Kg Of 'Ganja' From Truck, 1 Arrested

Delhi News: Delhi Police has arrested one person from the Swaroop Nagar area for allegedly transporting 787 kg of 'ganja' (cannabis) hidden in a truck, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said that acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Nangli Poona in Swaroop Nagar on Saturday.

A truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number and driven by a man later identified as Mohd Jabir from Bareilly was stopped by the police, the officer said.

Upon a search of the vehicle, the police found ganja weighing 787 kg hidden in packets containing corn, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Jabir disclosed that on the instruction of a person named Sonu from Meerut, he went to Kalahandi district in Odissa where a man named Raju handed him the truck loaded with ganja hidden in packets of corn, Valsan said.

"He was told to wait in the Swaroop Nagar area on reaching Delhi from where he was nabbed," the DCP said.

The accused also disclosed that he spent more than seven months in an Andhra Pradesh prison in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act before being released on bail, the officer said.