Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815214https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-cops-seize-over-700-kg-of-ganja-from-truck-1-arrested-2815214.html
NewsIndia
DELHI NEWS

Delhi: Cops Seize Over 700 Kg Of 'Ganja' From Truck, 1 Arrested

Delhi Police has arrested one person from the Swaroop Nagar area for allegedly transporting 787 kg of 'ganja' (cannabis) hidden in a truck, officials said on Saturday.

|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 08:38 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi: Cops Seize Over 700 Kg Of 'Ganja' From Truck, 1 Arrested Representational Image. (ANI)

Delhi News: Delhi Police has arrested one person from the Swaroop Nagar area for allegedly transporting 787 kg of 'ganja' (cannabis) hidden in a truck, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said that acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Nangli Poona in Swaroop Nagar on Saturday.

A truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number and driven by a man later identified as Mohd Jabir from Bareilly was stopped by the police, the officer said.

Upon a search of the vehicle, the police found ganja weighing 787 kg hidden in packets containing corn, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Jabir disclosed that on the instruction of a person named Sonu from Meerut, he went to Kalahandi district in Odissa where a man named Raju handed him the truck loaded with ganja hidden in packets of corn, Valsan said.

"He was told to wait in the Swaroop Nagar area on reaching Delhi from where he was nabbed," the DCP said.

The accused also disclosed that he spent more than seven months in an Andhra Pradesh prison in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act before being released on bail, the officer said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK