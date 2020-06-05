Delhi court dismisses plea of AAP MLA seeking permission to attend last right of father-in law

New Delhi: The Delhi Court on Friday has dismissed the interim bail application AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, seeking permission to attend last rites of his father-in-law. The interim bail plea was filed in Rouse Avenue court.

Jarwal told the court that his father-in-law was suspected with COVID-19 virus and his sample has been taken by LNJP hospital doctors. However, additional Session Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal rejected the plea after the hearing.

Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail application of the AAP legislator saying that the probe was at a crucial stage and the accused being the MLA was "definitely an influential person" and can influence the witnesses who are yet to be examined on different aspects of the investigation.

The application said, ''That the father in law of the Applicant/Accused was suspected with Covid-19 virus and his samples has been taken by LNJP hospital doctors,'' and ''That the wife of the Applicant/Accused was also residing with her father since last many days now she has also quarantine herself also.''

Jarwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with an alleged suicide case of a doctor. He represents the Deoli assembly constituency.

He was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor's son.

(With ANI input)