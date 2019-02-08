Delhi court extends AgustaWestland case co-accused Rajeev Saxena's custody by 4 days

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the ED custody of AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case co-accused Rajeev Saxena by another four days.

Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena was sent to a four-day Enforcement Directorate remand earlier this week.

He is an accused in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam, was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.

Saxena was brought in Delhi on January 31, 2018, after being extradited from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.

As per a dossier accessed by news agency ANI, the banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG.