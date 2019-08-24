Delhi court grants 2-day transit remand of MLA Anant Singh to Bihar Police

A Delhi court on Saturday granted two-day transit remand of controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to Bihar Police. The Bihar Police had request the Saket court for the MLA’s transit remand so that he could be taken to Patna for further questioning.

The MLA is now slated to be produced before a court in Bihar by 2 pm on Monday, August 26.

The police had sought the transit remand in connection with the recovery of AK-47 rifle, grenades and bullets during raids at his residence. After being on the run for several days, the gangster-politician had surrendered before Delhi's Saket court on Friday.

Singh had been absconding since August 17 night after an AK-47 rifle, grenades and bullets were recovered during a raid on his ancestral residence.

MLA Anant Singh had earlier released a video in which he had claimed that he will surrender in the court as he has full faith in the judiciary, and not before the police.

In the latest video, which was released on Thursday night, the Independent MLA from Mokama made some serious allegations against the Bihar Police, claiming that JDU MP Lalan Singh, Minister Neeraj Kumar and Barh ASP Lipi Singh had conspired against him.

Accusing Lalan Singh, Anant claimed that the JDU MP got weapons placed in his house of which he was unaware. The Independent MLA further alleged, "Lalan was planning to install a weapon using a rope inside my body so that he could get another set of charges framed against me".

In raids at the MLA’s properties recently, the police had recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, grenades and bullets. After the weapons were recovered from his ancestral residence, Singh was charged under the UAPA, Arms and Explosives Act.

Following this, the police had also issued a lookout notice against him.