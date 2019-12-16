Delhi court to pronounce verdict in Unnao rape case today

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday (December 16) will pronounce its verdict in the Unnao rape case in which expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused. The survivor was allegedly raped by the former BJP MLA in 2017 when she was a minor.

The victim fought for life after a truck rammed into the car she was traveling in with her family members and lawyer in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district in July 2019. In the accident, two of her aunts died and she was brought to the AIIMS for better medical care.

According to the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 3, the rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017.

The central probe agency had also filed a charge sheet in connection with the survivor's accident in which two of her aunts died and her lawyer was badly injured. The agency, however, did not charge expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger and his close associates with murder.

Sengar, who was arrested last year for sexually assaulting the girl, has been an MLA from Unnao for 17 years.

The girl had alleged that Sengar assaulted her on several occasions from when she was an 11-year-old, confined her in his house. He allegedly forced her to give up her studies and even threatened her of dire consequences if she ever raised her voice.

Notably, the case came to light after the survivor threatened to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in April 2018. The extreme step she took as the police refused to register a case when she approached them in August 2017.

Her father died under mysterious circumstances after being attacked inside the jail by Sengar’s associates, while her uncle was arrested in a cross-FIR filed by the MLA's associates.