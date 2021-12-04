Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor: Travel time to reduce to 2.5 hours, know all about it

New Delhi: Shortly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of eleven projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore, including the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor. This particular corridor will enhance the road connectivity and provide clean drinking water to the people of Uttarakhand. As per the official note released by the Prime Minister's Office, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) is being built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore.

Here are some of the ways in which the economic corridor is expected to boost the region:

- It is expected to significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around two-and-a-half hours.

- The economic corridor will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut

- This project is expected to boost the economy of the state as it will give employment to many people of Uttarakhand. Road connectivity will increase tourism and reduce the traffic issues in Dehradun.

- The economic corridor will have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 metres and over 400 water recharge points.

- Among the environment-friendly features of the corridor, it will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement, a 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun, that will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions

- The development of the corridor is expected to boost the overall economy of the region, providing seamless connectivity and reducing logistics costs.

- It will facilitate larger connectedness between economically important production and consumption centres and generate ample employment opportunities, both direct and indirect.

- The construction of the corridor is likely to give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-around development of the states.

(With ANI inputs)

