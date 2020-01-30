Delhi election 2020: Kejriwal offering sops only for polls, says Shivraj Singh Chauhan

New Delhi: While campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for offering freebies during polls and not improving the drinking water situation or solving the air pollution problem in the capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal is now distributing free electricity, free water, but all this is only till the elections. He gave dirty water to Delhi, what has he done to stop pollution? Earlier, Kejriwal was complaining that Modi ji is not letting him work, what happened now? Modi is still here, the Lieutenant-Governor is also here, how are you now blowing the trumpet of your success?" he asked.

Referring to the arrest of JNU student Sharjeel Imam and "tukde tukde gang" Chauhan said, "Those who talk about splitting up the country will always be put behind bars."

On Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Chauhan said, "No force in the world can stop the implementation of CAA." He slammed the Opposition for spreading lies on CAA. "The opposition has set fire to the whole country, and are trying to incite riots. Tell us Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi where is it mentioned that Indian Muslims will be expelled from the country under CAA," he said.

Also, the BJP leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The voting for the 70-member assembly will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.