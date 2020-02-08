Delhi election Zee News Maha exit poll predicts AAP victory, BJP distant second

New Delhi: As polling for Delhi Assembly election 2020 ended on Saturday (February 8) evening, the exit polls predicted a massive majority for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), paving way for Arvind Kejriwal to become Delhi Chief Minister for the third term.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which strived hard to counter the AAP, is predicted be once again remain the runner up according to all the exit polls, while the Congress is once again facing a wipeout.

According to NewsX-Polstrap prediction, AAP will get 50-56 seats, BJP is restricted between 10 and 14, while the Congress fails to open its account.

NewsX-NETA prediction gives 53-57 seats for AAP, 11-17 for BJP, and 0-2 seats for Congress.

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

ABP-CVoter has also come out with a similar prediction showing 49-63 seats for AAP, 5-19 for BJP and 0-4 for Congress.

Times Now-IPSOS predicted 44 seats for AAP, 26 for BJP and nil for Congress.

India TV-IPSOS prediction gives AAP 44 seats, BJP 26, and Cong zero.

TV9- Cicero exit poll predicts 54 seats for AAP, 15 for BJP, and one seat for Congress.

News24-Jan Ki Baat exit poll prediction extends 54 seats for AAP 54, 15 for BJP, and merely one for Congress.

Meanwhile, India Today-Axis has predicted 59-68 seats for AAP, 02-11 for BJP, and zero seats for Congress and others.

Notably, Delhi Assembly election recorded a voting percentage of 55% which is less than the 67% recorded in the 2015 election when AAP swept to a landslide victory. The national capital voted for 70-member Assembly to decide the fate of 672 candidates from AAP, BJP, Congress and other smaller parties as well as independent candidates.

The total number of electors this year was 1,47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens in the voter list is numbered at 2,04,830.