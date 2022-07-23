New Delhi: Amid alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s Excise Policy 2021-22, Congress on Saturday (July 23) staged a protest outside the AAP office in the city, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is the head of the excise department. Accusing Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being "knee-deep in corruption", Delhi Congress leaders and workers gathered near the AAP office in DDU Marg and raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia, PTI reported.

The protest comes in the wake of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. “The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010”, officials were cited by PTI. The report also shows prima facie violations, including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses", to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", officials added.

As per Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, seeking a probe into the “corruption” they had given a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in June, but no action was taken. "Truth cannot be hidden and the truth is that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi is knee-deep in corruption," the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) resident was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Implementation of the revised liquor policy has violated all norms and regulations," he alleged.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also hit out at the Delhi government on Saturday saying “corrupt ministers” should resign. "AAP government has set new records of corruption. You`ve sheltered the corrupt and the way in which you lied on TV yesterday and couldn`t respond to any of the BJP`s allegations shows that LG`s recommendation to MHA holds ground. Corrupt ministers should resign. A corrupt man like you has no right to be in power," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

A day earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had come out in the defence of his deputy saying he is a “hardcore honest” man. The AAP convenor also claimed that Manish Sisodia will be framed in a “made-up case” and arrested in a few days. "I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Manish Sisodia and they are going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case,” Kejriwal had said in an online briefing. "This case will not hold in court. Manish is a hardcore honest man and he will walk free," he added.

(With agency inputs)