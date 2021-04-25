Delhi extends lockdown restrictions, here is what’s exempted

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25) extended the lockdown in the national capital by a week.

The lockdown, earlier supposed to end on April 26 morning, will now remain in place till May 3.

Delhi Lockdown: Here are the exemptions

1. Officers/officials of Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and PSUs.

2. All medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, etc.

3. Pregnant women and patients travelling for medical/health services along with an attendant, on the production of valid ID card / Doctor’s prescription / medical papers.

4. All Judicial officers/officials/staff members of all courts of Delhi (Hon’ble Supreme Court of India / Hon’ble High Court of Delhi / District Courts / Tribunals).

5. Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination.

6. Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/(/SBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

7. Officers/officials functioning in the offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post.

8. Electronic and print media personnel.

9. Persons/students have been allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel.

10. Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments/offices providing essential services.

11. Religious places shall be permitted to open without any visitors. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements.

12. Movement of persons for marriage related gatherings up to 50 persons (on the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card) and funeral/ last rites related gatherings up to 20 persons shall continue to be exempted.

Meanwhile, all forms of public transport including Delhi Metro (upto 50% seating capacity) / Public Buses (upto 50% seating capacity) / Autos & e-rickshaws, (upto 2 passengers) / Taxis, Cabs, Gramin Sewa & Phat phat Sewa (upto 2 passengers) / Maxi cab (upto 5 passengers) / RTV (upto 11 passengers) will be allowed to ply within its stipulated time for the transportation of only the aforementioned exempted people.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 24,103 new COVID-19 infections. Around 357 deaths were reported, the highest single-day toll since the coronavirus outbreak. The positivity rate reached 32.27 per cent while the COVID-19 caseload climbed to over 10 lakh.

