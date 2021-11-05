Delhi fire services receive 25% less fire-related calls, no major fire incident reported this Diwali

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service on Friday (November 5) said it received 152 fire-related calls on Diwali, which was less than 25 per cent from last year and the lowest so far on the festival. Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg said that no major fire incident or casualty was reported.

As per the fire department, only four Out of the 152 fire-related calls were suspected due to crackers while other calls were related to short-circuit, fire in the garbage, and lighting of earthen lamps.

"There has been no major fire-related incident this Diwali and no casualty was reported due to fire. In total, we received 152 calls which is less than 25 per cent from last year and the lowest so far on Diwali," Garg added. Last year on Diwali, the fire department had responded to 205 fire-related calls, said officials.

Around 3,000 firefighters were on duty for the last two days and Delhi Fire Service teams were deployed in over 30 specific locations across the capital to tackle any incident, informed the fire department.

Fire tenders were deployed at 22 locations across the national capital including Bara Tooti Chowk, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar (Central Market), Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension, Sonia Vihar, Mehrauli, Ghitorni metro station, among others.

Following the celebrations of the festival, the air quality in various parts of the National Capital Region deteriorated as it entered the `severe` category on Friday (November 5) morning.

As per the Ministry Earth Sciences` SAFAR-India application, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida slipped to the `severe` category.

Meanwhile, Mumbai received only 33 calls specifically related to firecracker bursting on Diwali night.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV