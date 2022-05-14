New Delhi: The massive fire that broke out in outer Delhi's Mundka, one of the worst to be reported in the national capital, has so far claimed 27 lives, the Delhi police said. As many as 12 people sustained injuries and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital as the blaze ripped through a four-story commercial building located near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station. Upon the primary investigation, the police have learnt that the building owner, who is now absconding, did not possess a fire NOC.

"The building did not have a fire NOC. The owner of the building has been identified as Manish Lakra who lived on the top floor. Lakra is currently absconding, teams are on the job and he will be nabbed soon," police told ANI.

However, this is only one of many instances where tragedy struck despite the absence of documentation and necessary safety measures as per law, in this case, a missing NOC.

What is a Fire NOC?

A ‘Fire No objection Certificate’ is issued by the Fire Department Authority of the particular state or municipality. This document officiates that the given building (residential or commercial) is fire resistant and meets all the criteria prescribed by the law to avert any fire accidents,

In a simpler sense, it is a legal piece of paper that says this building is unlikely to damage property and lives caused by fire accidents. It is usually issued at the time of building construction and is revised from time to time

Who issues Fire NOC in Delhi?

The State fire Department of Delhi issue NOC Fire Department Delhi that verifies and inspect the activities that can cause the fire accident in a building and rate accordingly.

The primary motive of these NOCs is to prevent fraudulent practices like using damaged or deteriorated products that can cause fire accidents. The department scrutinizes all the requisite processes and documents before entering into any property agreement.

Penalty for not obtaining NOC from Fire Department

The penalties vary from state to state.

The Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007 provides for a maximum imprisonment of three to six months under various provisions (Sections 37, 49 and 52) and/or fines varying from ₹1,000 (Section 49- failure to take precautions) to ₹50,000 (penalties for violations of provisions of Chapter VI) for non-compliance.