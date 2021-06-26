Delhi-Goa Rajdhani express derails in Maharashtra, all passengers safe

New Delhi: A Rajdhani express train running from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to Goa derailed in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district inside a tunnel on Saturday morning (June 26, 2021). The express train was destined to Madgaon in Goa. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Konkan Railways informed that no injury or causality was reported from the incident.

"The front wheel of Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madgaon Junction Rajdhani superfast special (Delhi-Goa Rajdhani express) came off the track and the train derailed in Ratnagiri at 4.15 am today. No injury or casualty report," the official stated.

The train 02414, which was from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, was going to Madgaon in Goa when it derailed inside Karbude tunnel, approximately 325 km from Mumbai, around 4.15 am, said a spokesperson of the Konkan Railway.

A small boulder from the tunnel hitting one wheel of the train is believed to be the reason for derailment. The CPRO said that the track was made fit at 8:18 am, thereafter; the train left the site at 8:45 am.

(With Agency inputs)

