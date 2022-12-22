Delhi govt announces 15 days winter vacations for govt schools, check dates
All government schools in Delhi under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for 15 days. Whereas, for classes 9th to 12th, remedial classes will be conducted from January 2 to January 14.
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced winter vacation for all the government schools that come under the Directorate of Education. According to the order issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi, all government schools operated under the Directorate will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, 2023. Whereas, for classes 9th to 12th, remedial classes will be conducted from January 2 to January 14, 2023. The remedial classes are being held to revise the syllabus and to enhance the academic performance of the students, the order said.
The classes will enable the students of classes IX to XII in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from an examination point of view, the statement further said.
All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed during winter vacation from 1st January to 15th January 2023. 'Remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from 2nd January to 14th January 2023: Delhi govt pic.twitter.com/9StwLsZtQH — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022
