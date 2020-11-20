Delhi govt to set up high-tech business park at Rani Khera; at stone's throw from Delhi International airport

NEW DELHI: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government will set up a high-tech business park at Rani Khera over a 150-acre land, which will be just 15 minutes away from the IGI airport.

Chairing a meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal directed that the first phase of construction should be completed within the stipulated timeline.

This first-of-its-kind business park will have various IT services and high-tech industry services among others. The Delhi government is also working to install modern technology to treat the industrial waste coming out from the treatment plants. CM Kejriwal has directed the officials to conclude all the works in a time-bound manner.

In a meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the officials of the DSIIDC presented the detailed plan for the construction of the business park. Cabinet Minister of Industries Shri Satyendar Jain and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

CM Kejriwal said, "The first phase of the construction should be completed within the stipulated timeline. Every project should be done in a time-bound manner."

This first of its kind business park will be well-connected by the road and the highway. This business park will have large workspaces on every floor and multipurpose business facilities will be available.

This business park will boast of a generous landscape and pedestrian plazas. It will have retail and F&B amenities of all kinds. The Delhi government will also set up an adequate parking facility in the area.

In the meeting, DSIIDC also presented a detailed report on the various ongoing development projects. In this meeting, the CM directed the officials to ensure that industrial waste coming out from the common effluent treatment plants should be treated with modern technology.

Key features of business park:

* Well connected by road and highway

* Large size workspaces on every floor

* Multipurpose business facilities

* Generous landscape & pedestrian plazas

* Retail and F&B amenities

* Adequate parking

* Modern green buildings

The Delhi government will develop this first-of-its-kind business park in seven different phases. The first phase of the work will be completed by August 31, 2022. In the first phase, a multistoried building of 15 lakh square feet would be built.