Delhi HC clarifies on issuing notice on proceedings conducted exclusively through virtual mode

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has clarified that it has not issued any notice stating that its functioning would be conducted exclusively through the virtual mode from April 6 to April 17. The office of the Registrar General of the High Court sent out a clarification stating that no such notice, which was being circulated amongst various groups, has been issued by it.

The 'notice' had also said that entry into the high court premises was strictly prohibited, besides stating that the high court's functioning would be exclusively through the virtual mode.

Notably, the Delhi high court commenced complete physical functioning from March 15 onwards. It, however, had said that virtual or hybrid proceedings would be held at the request of lawyers.

The court was holding proceedings through video conferencing, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year, and its functioning was restricted to urgent matters from March 16 last year.

Notably, the functioning of the high court and district courts was further restricted and no physical hearing was being conducted due to the spread of COVID-19, from March 25, 2020.

From September last year, a few benches started holding physical courts every day on a rotation basis, and some of them also started holding hybrid proceedings. Under this system, lawyers have the option to attend the hearing via video conference instead of appearing in person.

(With Agency Inputs)

