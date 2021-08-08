हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rape case

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking directions to NCPCR for action against Rahul Gandhi over Tweet

The petitioner Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, who claims to be a social activist, has approached Delhi High Court seeking its intervention for appropriate legal action.

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking directions to NCPCR for action against Rahul Gandhi over Tweet
File photo

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to take necessary legal action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet allegedly disclosing the identity of Delhi Cantonment rape victim’s family.

According to news agency ANI, the petition also seeks directions to Delhi Police to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under section of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The petitioner Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, who claims to be a social activist, has approached Delhi High Court seeking its intervention for appropriate legal action against the Congress leader for allegedly disclosing sensitive information about a rape victim and her family members by "publishing a photograph of her parents on his Twitter handle". 

The petition, filed through Advocates Gautam Jha, Shweta Jha and Pankaj, states that Rahul Gandhi has violated section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and section 23(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, both of which mandate that the identity of a child victim of a crime shall not be disclosed.

The plea said that the law in this regard is very well-settled in a catena of judgments including in the case of Nipun Saxena vs Union Of India wherein it was held by the Supreme Court, that the name, address, school or other particulars which may lead to the identification of the child in conflict with law/victim cannot be disclosed in the media.

"No picture of such child, or any such particular which can directly or indirectly disclose her identity, can be published. A child who is not in conflict with the law but is a victim of an offence especially a sexual offence needs this protection even more," the plea read.

The plea is likely to come for hearing on August 11 before the concerned bench of Delhi High Court. 

On Wednesday morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents` consent in Delhi`s Old Nangal crematorium.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi rape caseRahul GandhiDelhi High CourtNCPCR
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh floods: Death toll rises to 24 in rain-hit parts of state

Must Watch

PT5M32S

India Wins Gold: Watch Neeraj Chopra's conversation with PM Modi