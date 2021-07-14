हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

Delhi High Court asks CBSE to decide on classes 10, 12 exam fee refund within 8 weeks

Justice Jalan also recorded that the parties had no objection to him hearing the petition even though he would be beneficiary of the petition on account of his son being in Class 12. 

Delhi High Court asks CBSE to decide on classes 10, 12 exam fee refund within 8 weeks
File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (July 14) directed CBSE to decide within eight weeks if it would refund the examination fees taken for class 10 and class 12 board examinations as they have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider as representation a petition by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school here, who had paid Rs 2,100 as examination fee.

CBSE's decision would be open to challenge if Joseph is not satisfied, the court clarified as it disposed of the petition. There has to be reasonableness on both sides, the judge added.

Justice Jalan also recorded that the parties had no objection to him hearing the petition even though he would be beneficiary of the petition on account of his son being in Class 12. Advocate Robin Raju, for Joseph, contended that since the board examination have been cancelled, at least some part of the examination fees ought to be refunded to the students. Claiming that the expenditure incurred by CBSE to conduct board examination, as well as its role in the process, had been reduced, Raju said that schools were uploading the marks.

The court, however, disagreed with Raju and remarked, "If CBSE is not doing anything, you take the markssheet from schools and go".
Advocate Rupesh Kumar submitted that CBSE was a self-financing body and its expenditure was principally funded by the examination fees collected from students appearing in class 10 and class 12 board examination.

He added that there was no direct correlation between the physical conduct of board examinations and fees charges from students.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSEDelhi High CourtDeepa JosephCBSE Board Examsboard exmas 2021CBSE class 10 exams
Next
Story

When Prashant Kishor met the Gandhis and set Delhi's political circle abuzz about a possible anti-BJP alliance with Congress as key party

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Politics intensifies on 'rape case' in Punjab