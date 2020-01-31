Delhi: Jamia shooter's bag found, posters of 'Mandir wahi banayenge' slogans recovered

The bag of the 17-year-old minor shooter who opened fire on an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protester at Delhi's Jamia was recovered on Friday containing several inflammatory slogans. The shooter had a red bag, which was left back the road after the attack. A guard of Jamia picked it up from the road believing it to a student's bag and gave it to the Chief Proctor of Jamia. When this bag was opened on Friday some books, mark sheets and a purse were found.

According to Zee News sources, besides some of the provocative sloganned posters, banners saying 'Mandir wahi banayenge' (We will make the temple there) was also found. According to Jamia's Chief Proctor, "Some test papers have also been found, in which the name of the attacker is written. These papers also include the address of the attacker. Apart from this, a purse and some photographs were also found. The bag was found by the guard of Jamia University and it was later handed over to the police."

On January 30, while the Jamia Milia Islamia University students were marching from Jamia to Rajghat, an attacker shot a student named Shadab while raising slogans. Demonstrations against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been taking place in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh for the last nearly 50 days.

A Delhi court sent the minor to 14-day protective custody on Friday. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has, meanwhile, applied to carry out an ossification test of the Jamia shooter to ascertain his age. The minor, who is a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, had triggered panic in the area by opening fire in broad daylight in presence of policemen deployed there.

The entire drama, which was captured by television cameras, showed the young man in light coloured pants and a dark jacket, walking away on an empty road barricaded by police, turning around and shouting at the protesters in Hindi, "Here, take this freedom."

Behind him, a group of policemen could be seen in the frame. Seconds later, he was apprehended by the police.