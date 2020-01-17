हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Delhi L-G grants police commissioner emergency detention powers under NSA

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has authorised Delhi's Commissioner of Police with the emergency detention power under the National Security Act (NSA) from January 19 to April 18 for a period of three months. 

Delhi L-G grants police commissioner emergency detention powers under NSA

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has authorised Delhi's Commissioner of Police with the emergency detention power under the National Security Act (NSA) from January 19 to April 18 for a period of three months. 

According to the order issued on January 10, NSA will be imposed in the city which gives police the authority to detain an individual without any charges for up to 12 months. The individual also need not be informed of the charges for 10 days.

Live TV

The detained individual can appeal before a high court advisory board but is not allowed a lawyer during the trial.

The order by the Delhi L-G comes at a time when the capital is witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Tags:
Delhi PoliceNSADelhi L-G Anil Baijal
Next
Story

Free welfare schemes will continue if you vote for us, says Arvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Story of this Cricketer will surely inspire you