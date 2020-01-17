Delhi L-G grants police commissioner emergency detention powers under NSA

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has authorised Delhi's Commissioner of Police with the emergency detention power under the National Security Act (NSA) from January 19 to April 18 for a period of three months.

According to the order issued on January 10, NSA will be imposed in the city which gives police the authority to detain an individual without any charges for up to 12 months. The individual also need not be informed of the charges for 10 days.

Live TV

The detained individual can appeal before a high court advisory board but is not allowed a lawyer during the trial.

The order by the Delhi L-G comes at a time when the capital is witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.