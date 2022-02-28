Delhi Unlock: DDMA lifts all Covid-19 curbs from today as situation improves - Check new guidelines here

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday lifted all restrictions, including night curfew, in the national capital from Monday (February 28, 2022) as the Covid-19 situation improves. The decision was taken in a DDMA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with experts and other officials.

“Accordingly, the Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been reviewed in the DDMA meeting... and it was observed that cases and positivity rate have declined significantly. Also, bed occupancy in hospitals is low and the situation has vastly improved. Therefore, it has been decided to remove all restrictions in Delhi,” the DDMA order said.

The DDMA said that the step has been taken to help people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Several other curbs like weekend curfew, half seating capacity in metro trains and buses, closure of multiplexes and cinemas, among others, were already lifted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the recent past.

Notably, the restrictions were put in place in December last year after the national capital witnessed an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

Here’s what Covid-19 curbs change in Delhi from today:

No more night curfew in Capital

DDMA has decided to withdraw all Covid curbs, including the night curfew from today. “Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves and people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say.

Delhi CM also urged all citizens to continue following Covid-19 safety protocols. “All should continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch,” Kejriwal wrote.

No limit on sitting capacity inside restaurants, bars and theatres

As the Covid-19 restrictions ease in the national capital, all kinds of shops, restaurants, bars and cinema halls can function with 100 per cent capacity from today. This step will help many people from losing their jobs and business activity will soon start picking up pace.

Fine for not wearing face mask reduced

The health and family welfare department also issued an order reducing the fine for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 from Monday. The authorities, however, stressed that the citizens still need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including masking and distancing. Additionally, as per the Delhi government, people travelling in private cars will no longer be required to wear masks in private cars from today.

No cap on number of Delhi Metro commuters

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will allow the metro to run with 100 per cent seating and standing capacity from today as the Covid-19 cases in the city drops significantly. Delhi metro also said that all gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day.

Resumption of physical classes in Delhi schools

According to the DDMA guidelines, Delhi schools will function only in offline mode from April 1, 2022. Authorities also added that the hybrid mode (online as well as offline) can also be chosen for studying with the consent of parents for students up to Classes 9 and Class 11 till March 31, however, parental consent for students of Classes 10 and 12 will not be valid.

