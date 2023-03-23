Delhi Likely To Get Fresh Spell Of Rain On March 23, Thunderstorms Predicted In Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Several parts of the country such as north, northeast, south, and central India have been experiencing rainfall conditions for the past few days. Rainfall conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. A fresh spell of rain is likely in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on March 23 and March 24. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR fell after the recent spell of rain in the region, bringing relief from the warm weather in February.

Delhi, UP

The Indian Meteorological Department has stated in its forecast that on March 24, Delhi may experience cloudy skies, thunderstorms with lighting, and rain accompanied by gusty winds. Parts of Uttar Pradesh saw rainfall last week and it may see light rains in the next 2 days again beginning from March 23 evening, predicted the IMD.

Central India

In Central India, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm is likely in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on March 24 and March 26.

South India

In states such as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, isolated light rainfall, thunderstorms, and lighting were predicted on March 22. In Telangana, Kerala, and interior Karnataka, rainfall is likely from March 24. Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience rainfall in the next 5 days.

On the other hand, several parts of northeast India are expected to see scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall with lightning and thunder in the next 2 days.

The IMD also stated that temperatures may gradually increase in parts of Central, West, and East India in the next 5 days. But there will be no rise in temperature in the rest of the country.



In areas where hailstorms, lightning, and thunderstorms are predicted, the IMD has advised people to stay indoors during such events. Especially, during lightning, the IMD has advised people, if outside, to not take cover under trees.

On the other hand, farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh are advised to postpone the harvesting of crops amid the rainfall predictions.