Delhi likely to receive light rain due to approaching western disturbance today: IMD

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Friday (October 23, 2021) predicted that the national capital will be witnessing a cloudy sky due to Western disturbance.

"A Western Disturbance approaching. It`ll be cloudy in Delhi from tomorrow, J&K will start receiving rain. Delhi can experience drizzling on the night of 23rd Oct night or Oct 24 morning. Punjab will receive good rainfall, Uttarakhand & other areas won`t receive rain, "Jenamani said.

The IMD’s Senior Scientist predicted that Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are likely to receive rain today.

In an interview with ANI, Jenamani said, "As per the latest update, no significant rainfall would take place, particularly in the next 2-3 days. Monsoon withdrawal is underway and from tomorrow, it will withdraw from North East, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka."

Jenamani also added that the Northeast monsoon will onset in the peninsular region from October 26. Talking about the monsoon in Uttarakhand, he said that there would be no further rain in the region.

