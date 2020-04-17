Delhi man attempts suicide by jumping from overbridge in Outer Ring Road; rescued

New Delhi: Upset over the increased fight during the lockdown period, a man attempted suicide by jumping from an overbridge at Outer Ring Road near West Enclave in New Delhi. However, he was rescued by a police team after they heard him screaming.

A police team on highway patrol duty noticed that a man was attempting to jump from an overbridge. Seeing this, they immediately swung into action and rescued him before he could take the extreme step.

Delhi man attempts suicide by jumping from overbridge in Outer Ring Road pic.twitter.com/jWPSkQzyQw — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 17, 2020

The picket staff deployed at West Enclave also kept a municipal corporation truck below the bridge to save his life in case the man slips, the officials said.

The man, identified as Harjeet Singh, is a Tilak Nagar resident. His wife works as domestic help. According to the police, the couple had been fighting a lot of late, due to which the man wanted to take his life. They also have a son together.