DMRC

Delhi man commits suicide at Delhi's Uttam Nagar East metro station

Rajiv, a resident of JJ Colony Hastsal Road, committed suicide by jumping on the road below the Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. A suicide note was also recovered from him that said he was ending his life due to financial crisis.

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday by jumping on the road below the Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, police said.

A PCR call was received at around 9.38 am and immediately a traffic policeman on duty rushed to the scene.

However, Rajiv, a resident of JJ Colony Hastsal Road, could not be saved, police said. A suicide note was also recovered from him that said he was ending his life due to financial crisis, an officer added.

Rajiv was rushed to the Mata Chanan Devi hospital where he was declared dead. He jumped off the rails of the busy metro station on to the unpaid area of the parking lot below.

The Aadhaar card revealed his identity. His family was informed.

 

Tags:
DMRCSuicideUttam Nagar East Metro Stationmetro suicide case
