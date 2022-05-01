हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Delhi man held for stealing 4 milk packets from shop in Kalkaji

A young man was arrested in South Delhi's Kalkaji area on Saturday for allegedly stealing four litres of milk from a shop.

Representational image

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was held in South Delhi`s Kalkaji area for allegedly stealing four litres of milk from a shop.

The incident happened on Saturday (April 30, 2022).

A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Ram Kumar, a resident of Navjivan Camp.

"He stole 4 kg milk, (4 packets of Amul milk) from a shop. The shopkeeper Rajiv Kumar saw him stealing and caught him red-handed. The shopkeeper called the police and handed him over," said the police.

ALSO READ | Weather update: Delhi records second-hottest April in 72 years, heatwave to continue

The police said that the shopkeeper also gave a written complaint on the basis of which an FIR was lodged with the local police station.

The accused will be produced before the Saket Court. According to the police the accused has no previous criminal records.

