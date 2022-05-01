New Delhi: On Saturday, a severe heatwave gripped the national capital pushing the temperature in the city as high as 42.2 degrees celsius. Delhi recorded the second-hottest April in the last 72 years as the temperature once again remained above 40 degrees celsius yesterday, reported PTI.

According to the Director-General of the India Meteorological Department, Dr M Mohapatra, the average maximum temperature over Northwest and Central India in April 2022 is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years.

"Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west-central and northwest India and northern parts of northeast India," Dr Mohapatra said.

IMD official also predicted that normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, adding that rainfall is likely to be below normal in some parts of northwest and northeast India as well as the extreme southeast Peninsula.

According to IMD, dust and thunderstorm on Monday and Wednesday is likely to give some respite to Delhi residents from the scorching heat.

Heatwave predicted for Sunday too

"Heatwave is likely to sweep across the region on Sunday too. People are likely to get some respite from the heat as the city would witness dust or thunderstorm on Monday and Wednesday. There will be partly cloudy sky on Tuesday," IMD officials said.

"Maximum and minimum temperatures of the day are likely to hover around 43 and 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday," IMD officials said.

Mercury touches 46 degrees Celsius on Friday

Delhi on Friday continued to sizzle with temperatures expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, as the city grapples with an intense heatwave, IMD said that little relief in sight at least for the next two days

However, after May 2 there is a likelihood of a drop in temperature with the advancing western disturbance which is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms, forecast the Met Department.

The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to lack of active western disturbances.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV