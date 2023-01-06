Delhi MCD Mayor Election: From black day to anarchist, allegations fly high as BJP, AAP councillors clash

Citizens of Delhi were expecting to have a new mayor today, however, all their dreams were shattered as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi house was adjourned for the day without swearing-in and election of may following a clash between the BJP and AAP councillors. The presiding officer wanted the 10 nominated aldermen to take oath first to which the AAP leaders objected and started sloganeering. This further escalated into a clash between the BJP and AAP councillors. Some AAP councillors were seen throwing mikes and podiums. On the other hand, BJP councillors waved saffron cloths and shouted 'Modi-Modi' inside the house. The sloganeering continued for around 4 hours post which the house was adjourned. Now, a new date will be decided for swearing-in and mayoral polls.

LG of Delhi who is the 'Administrator' has nominated 10 persons under Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (DMC Act) 1957, said the LG House. While the AAP accused BJP of trying to hijack the mayoral polls, the BJP said that the chaos marks a display of AAP's anarchistic model of governance. The BJP termed it a black day in the history of MCD while AAP alleged the saffron party violated all rules to gain undue margin.

"Nominated members are prohibited from voting in Mayor, Dy Mayor election. BJP wants to hijack the mayoral poll by getting the nominated members' votes in the mayoral polls. BJP goons want to capture MCD by dishonest methods. Whole of Delhi is watching the hooliganism by the Delhi BJP and LG. We are not Congress, we are AAP. We know how to take on the BJP and reply to them in their language," said AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Article 243R of the Constitution clearly debars nominated members from voting in the House. Attempt to get them to vote in the House is unconstitutional."

आज हम पहुंचे तो BJP Planning के साथ आई



Nominated Aldermen को MCD के इतिहास में कभी पहले शपथ नहीं दिलाई गई



हमने Objection किया तो मारपीट शुरू कर दी, 25–30 BJP के पार्षदों ने मुझपर हमला किया



मेरे कपड़े फाड़ दिए, ये BJP की गुंडागर्दी है



—@aapparveenkumar #BJPKeGundey pic.twitter.com/elY40M2goN — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 6, 2023

The BJP refuted the allegation saying that nominated members cannot vote in the mayoral polls as per the law. It said AAP leaders created ruckus as they are fearing that they might not get desired support for mayor post. The saffron party termed it a black day in the history of MCD.

"No body was trying to make Aldermen vote in House but that doesn't mean they can't be sworn in. After all the Aldermen can vote in Zone Committees. Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, it is you as Aam Aadmi Party leader who instigated his Councilors to create ruckus in MCD," said BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

No body was trying to make #Aldermen vote in House but that doesn't mean they can't be sworn in.



After all the #Aldermen can vote in Zone Committees.



Mr. @ArvindKejriwal it is you as @AamAadmiParty leader who instigated his Councilors to create ruckus in @MCD_Delhi @BJP4Delhi https://t.co/3sZQpEv3Ef January 6, 2023

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said, "The legendary anarchy of AAP was on full display today in their shameful behaviour in the Delhi MCD house of councillors. In total disregard of the constitution, their goondagiri, ruckus & physical assault to prevent members nominated by the Hon’ LG to take oath is unacceptable."

The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body by bagging 134 wards in the MCD polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.