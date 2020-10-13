Delhi metro conducts online 'break the peak' survey to understand individual's travel behaviour

New Delhi: In a step to understand an individual's travel behaviour amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) started a 'break the peak' survey. It is an online survey to study the possibility of commuters planning their travel in flexible timings in order to avoid overcrowding the metro.

The link for this online survey has been made active on DMRC's official social media accounts and the survey link will be available till October 27, 2020.

"The survey is aimed at collecting information from the metro commuters on their ability/possibility to schedule their travel in off-peak hours so as to avoid the rush during morning and evening peak hours," said DMRC.

Help us get to know your travel patterns better by taking part in the ‘break the peak’ survey. Fill out the form below so that we may understand your individual travel behaviour better.https://t.co/rMyosN6ljJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) October 13, 2020

"The questions of the survey are designed to cover basic aspects of metro travel, such as the timings of travel, line utilization, the flexibility of planning the travel in non-peak hours, and whether the commuters have an option to work from home. The inputs provided in this survey would help the Delhi Metro to understand the commuters’ requirements better and to further improve the services," they added.

This is to be noted that after the Delhi Metro resumed its full-fledged services on September 12, 2020 - with the new norms and social distancing in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak - the occupancy on metro has been limited.

However, it has been observed that certain sections of the DMRC network have witnessed 100% occupancy during morning and evening peak hours.

The DMRC said that in view of this, the commuters are requested to ‘break the peak’ by staggering the travel timings to decongest the peak hours and avail the additional capacity available during off-peak hours for their own convenience and safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

