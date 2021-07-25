Delhi Metro, DTC buses to run at full capacity from Monday

New Delhi: With a significant decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Metro and DTC buses have been allowed to run at full capacity from Monday (July 26).

The decision was announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday.

The authority, however, said that no standing passengers will be allowed in both.

Earlier, the two public transport modes were allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity only due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The government has also decided to open cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in the national capital with 50 per cent capacity.

In further relaxation, 100 people will be able to attend the funeral instead of 20 from Monday, while, 100 people will be allowed at weddings instead of 50.

The government has also permitted the spas to open. However, it comes with a rider that only those employees who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to work.

People who visit the spa would be given a form through which information regarding their infection and history of COVID-19 would be collected.

The Delhi government has not yet considered opening schools and colleges.

Live TV