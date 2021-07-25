हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Delhi Metro, DTC buses to run at full capacity from Monday

The government has also decided to open cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in the national capital with 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi Metro, DTC buses to run at full capacity from Monday

New Delhi: With a significant decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Metro and DTC buses have been allowed to run at full capacity from Monday (July 26).

The decision was announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday.

The authority, however, said that no standing passengers will be allowed in both.

Earlier, the two public transport modes were allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity only due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The government has also decided to open cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in the national capital with 50 per cent capacity.

In further relaxation, 100 people will be able to attend the funeral instead of 20 from Monday, while, 100 people will be allowed at weddings instead of 50.

The government has also permitted the spas to open. However, it comes with a rider that only those employees who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to work.

People who visit the spa would be given a form through which information regarding their infection and history of COVID-19 would be collected.

The Delhi government has not yet considered opening schools and colleges.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirusdelhi unlockDelhi MetroDTC buses
Next
Story

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, operation underway

Must Watch

PT6M40S

Raj Kundra Case: Shilpa Shetty cried many times during interrogation