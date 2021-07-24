हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
delhi unlock

Delhi unlock: Metro to operate at 100% capacity, spas, cinemas allowed to open from July 26

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in Delhi will be permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity from Monday (July 26).

Representational image

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to allow Metro trains and public buses in the city to operate at full seating capacity, while cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity from Monday (July 26).

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released these latest unlock guidelines on Saturday (July 24). 

Check out the new guidelines here:

1. Delhi Metro can operate with 100 per cent seating capacity from Monday, although no standing passenger will be allowed.

2. Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity from Monday. Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will also be allowed, but only with business visitors. 

3. Now, 100 people can attend marriage functions and last rites from Monday.

4. Spas are allowed to reopen with the rider that all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo RT-PCR test fortnightly. People who visit spas will be required to fill a declaration form stating that they are not COVID-19 positive, and if they were infected before, they are no longer infected. 

5. Auditorium and assembly halls will also be able to open with 50 percent capacity

