Delhi Metro services to be suspended on three stations on Sunday, details here

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that services on key yellow line metro stations, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat will remain suspended for a few hours on Sunday (November 21, 2021) due to scheduled track maintenance work.

The services will remain suspended from the beginning of the metro services to 7:30 am.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat metro station of Yellow Line on the intervening night of November 20 and 21, train services on the morning of November 21 on this line will be briefly regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Patel Chowk Metro station will also remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section.

Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat are two key metro stations of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro, which connects Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre.

Both the stations are connecting links for the Blue and Violet lines of the Delhi metro.

To help commuters with the conveyance, the DMRC announce that connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period,” the DMRC said in a tweet.