Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit gates of 10 stations as Kisan tractor rally turns violent, check full list

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday (January 26) closed the entry and exit gates of various metro stations on the yellow, green, violet and blue lines after hundreds of farmers deviated from their pre-decided routes during the 'Kisan tractor rally' and clashed with cops.

The entry and exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines were closed by the DMRC in the wake of Kisan Tractor Rally turning violent. Besides this, entry and exit gates of all stations on green line have been shuttered. Violet line`s Lal Quila metro station and Blue line's Indraprastha metro station were also shut.

Security Update Entry/exit gates of all stations on green line are closed. https://t.co/qsvJv21u3q - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I _____ _____ _____ (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Thousands of tractors rolled into Delhi even as the 72nd Republic Day parade was underway. Vandalism was reported from ITO where the Police Headquarters are situated. According to report, the protesters entered Delhi defying agreement of the scheduled time for the tractor rally.

The police had to resort to tear gas shells firing and mild lathi-charge to contain the situation. However, within the hour it was the farmers running the show, with tractors menacingly running at crazy speed towards police platoons, who were forced to take cover.

Several policemen were injured as they were chased with swords.

Earlier, the entry for the various green line stations was closed which including Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan, Ghevra, Mundka Industrial Area, Mundka,Rajdhani Park, Nangloi Railway Station and Nangloi.

IANS report said hundreds of farmers on tractors and foot have now occupied ITO. A tractor even ran over a police officer's legs. Farmers carried out a coup of sort from multiple fronts trying to make their way towards India Gate and Rajpath.

The Delhi Police has been appealing for maintaining of peace and order.