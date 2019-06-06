close

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro suffers snag on violet line between Nehru Place and Badarpur

Delhi Metro has been hit with technical snags in the past few weeks.

New Delhi: Commuters travelling on Delhi Metro's Violet Line had to face difficulties on Thursday morning when a technical snag caused delays on this line between Nehru Place and Badarpur.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed that the technical problem caused delays during morning rush hours and that it caused delays in timings of trains running on the Violet Line. The snag was reportedly fixed shortly after but not before many passengers had already taken to social media channels to vent their ire.

Operations on all other lines of Delhi Metro were reportedly normal.

Thursday's technical problem is only one in a series of such problems to have plagued Delhi Metro in recent weeks. On May 21, services on the Yellow Line were halted for four hours due to technical trouble. This was followed by operations getting affected briefly on the Violet Line on May 25. There was also a technical snag on the Red Line on May 29 with services briefly affected between Dilshad Garden and Shahdara. A day later, there was a minor fire near the track at Welcome Station. On June 3, technical problems caused train delays on the Yellow Line once again.

All of these have prompted many to ask Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to focus on improving facilities rather than making Delhi Metro free for women in a move slammed as political by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

