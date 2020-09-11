हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro to follow previous timetable on all sections from September 13: DMRC

New Delhi: As the national capital proceeds toward normalizing services back to the pre-COVID time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday (September 11) informed that the metro operation will start from  6:00 AM on all sections from September 13.

It further also informed that services in Phase 3 will also begin from September 20 following the earlier time table.

Taking to Twitter DMRC wrote, ''This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue.''

The metro services in Delhi resumed services on Yellow line from September 7 with many measures for the safety of passengers and curtailed operations.

The services in Blue Line and Pink Line were restored on September 9 from 7:00 AM. It is to be noted that metro services in Delhi-NCR have been closed since March 22.

 

