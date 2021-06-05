Delhi metro to resume services with 50% capacity from June 7, check details

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (June 5, 2021) announced that the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions are being extended in the national capital with more relaxations.

Delhi CM announced that the metro services in the city will resume with 50 percent capacity from June 7.

The Delhi Metro services were stopped on May 10 when the government had tightened the lockdown in view of the surging COVID-19 infections in the city.

"Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on odd-even basis," CM Kejriwal said.

"Private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff," CM added.

Delhi CM also added that the national capital was one of the worst-hit by the devastating second wave of COVID-19. "We faced a severe shortage of oxygen and hence we in the Delhi government are increasing the oxygen infrastructure in the national capital. We are also procuring oxygen tankers since we did not have any of our own earlier. We are buying 25 such tankers," Kejriwal added.

"As and when the situation keeps improving, more relaxations will be announced. This is what is being done currently," said Kejriwal.

Additionally, Delhi CM revealed that the city on Saturday recorded over 400 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities, while the positivity rate of the city stood at 0.5 percent.

Today's announcement by CM Kejriwal is the second stage of the unlocking plan of the city.

