Delhi unlock: CM Arvind Kejriwal allows malls and shops to open, lockdown to continue

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (June 5, 2021) allowed the partial opening of the national capital, but said that the lockdown will continue.

Kejriwal said that the malls and shops can re-open from June 7. He informed that the Delhi Metro can also resume operations with 50% capacity.

"Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets and malls to be opened on the odd-even basis," said Delhi CM.

He also informed that the private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff.

"Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff," Kejriwal said.

कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली ने अपनी लड़ाई पूरी मज़बूती के साथ लड़ी है, अब वक्त अर्थव्यवस्था को धीरे-धीरे फिर से पटरी पर लाने का है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/mXPiI8iALx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2021

He also said that the Delhi Government is ready to combat the third wave of COVID-19 and that they have also set up a pediatric task force. Kejriwal announced that two genome sequencing labs will be set up for the detection of new variants if any.

"With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen," Kejriwal said.

Earlier, Delhi CM had allowed operations of manufacturing and production units along with construction activities from May 31. This is to be noted that the lockdown in the national capital was first imposed on April 19 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent. The city's death toll now stands at 24,497 and the number of active cases has decreased to 8,060.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 487 cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 fatalities. This was the first time the daily death count had gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. The positivity rate on Thursday had stood at 0.61 per cent.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 3rd June 2021 #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/l1Zar46FOA — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 3, 2021

(With agency inputs)



Live TV