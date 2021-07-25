Delhi Metro to run with 100% seating capacity with NO STANDING travel, clarifies DMRC

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced a new set of lockdown relaxations for the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday (July 25, 2021) clarified that the metro will run with 100% seating capacity with NO STANDING travel from July 26.

"Some news reports as observed in the print, digital and electronic media are giving the impression to the general public that from tomorrow Delhi Metro will be operating with full or 100% of its capacity," the DRMC said in a statement.

"In this regard, DMRC would like to reiterate and make it clear that from Monday, even with these revised guidelines, a maximum of 50 passengers per coach are permitted, as against 300 prior to COVID-19. Entry to stations, therefore, continue to be regulated," the statement read further.

It informed that despite being permitted to carry restrictions on numbers of passengers, it is still running maximum trains performing over 5,100 trips with the highest frequency daily as was available during pre-COVID-19 times when over 60 lakh passenger journeys were performed daily.

The DMRC also stated that it will ensure that all steps are taken from its end to provide ease of entry and convenient travel to the general public as and when further relaxations are announced.

Service Update In the wake of latest guidelines issued today, public will now be able to travel in Delhi Metro with full seating capacity from 26 July onwards till further orders. However standing passengers are still not allowed. pic.twitter.com/YqaqHKX1t6 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the DDMA order also said that the cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in the national capital can reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

It has also permitted the spas to reopen, however, it comes with a rider that only those employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to work.

People who visit the spa would be given a form through which information regarding their infection and history of COVID-19 would be collected.

In further relaxation, 100 people will be allowed to attend the funeral instead of 20, while, 100 people will be allowed at weddings instead of 50. Schools and colleges will continue to remain shut in Delhi.